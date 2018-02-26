The Galleria in Edina scooped up another retailer from Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood. Shinola and Filson, an outdoor apparel store and a watch retailer respectively, closed the store they shared in the near-downtown neighborhood.

The two stores, which will no longer be combined, are expected to open this spring in the Galleria.

Filson will open in the new east-end expansion in the former Excelr8 e-bikes pop-up space. Shinola will debut in former Ribnick Luxury Outerwear store space, which was also a temporary store for the holidays.

“Filson and Shinola will be permanent, new tenants,” said Wendy Eisenberg, the Galleria’s general manager. “They’re a good addition with the type of goods they’re offering. They have the highest quality merchandise.”

Filson, which has an off-price store in Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan, has been on the corner of Washington and 3rd Avenues with Shinola since 2014. “We are committed to outfitting Minnesotans for their outdoor pursuits,” Amy Terai, a Filson spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Bedrock Manufacturing in Dallas owns both retail brands. Shinola is based in Detroit and Filson in Seattle.

North Loop has taken up the banner as the Twin Cities hottest neighborhood for new retail stores and restaurants — but not without a few hiccups. Establishments such as Foundry Home Goods, Kit & Ace, Local D’Lish and Haute Dish have closed or relocated in the past two years.

Roe Wolfe moved from the North Loop to the Galleria late last year after it was forced out by a developer. And a new development that would include a hotel and separate retail store by furniture retailer West Elm is on hold.

“Higher rents have kept some local stores out of the neighborhood, but I don’t see more closings happening,” said Greg Walsh, co-owner of Martin Patrick 3, a men’s store that has been in North Loop since 2008.

Foundry Home Goods is considering a return to North Loop after the construction and rehab of their former location is completed. “We weren’t looking to move,” said Lillian Egner, manager of the Foundry which moved to 322 W. 48th St. in Minneapolis. “We have to dodge the construction.”

Roe Wolfe is also considering a comeback. “We have not said ‘no’ to a return, but we’re a small boutique and we need to get established here [the Galleria] first,” store manager Jennifer Hirschi said.

New stores continue to fill the vacancies. Mulberrys Garment Care is opening a new location in April and will soon be joined in the same building at 212 N. 2nd St. by Parc Boutique, which is moving from northeast Minneapolis. A local store is rumored to be already lined up for the former Filson/Shinola space, Walsh said.

While national retailers may not be knocking down doors to join the trendy enclave, local retailers say they’re very happy to be in the Loop. “I wish we had made this move years ago,” said Wing Witthuhn, co-owner of Pacifier baby goods. “This is where retail destination shopping is.”