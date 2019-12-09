The Spirit of the Lights, a holiday light display that has graced a private residence on Park Point for years, is moving to Duluth’s most famous house.

Glensheen will host Marcia Hales’ display for the first time this year, and starting Tuesday, it will be open to the public for free.

Hales’ display honors the memory of individuals and meaningful moments, and viewers are invited to warm up in Glensheen’s cozy Carriage House Fireplace Room with free cider and cookies.

The guest book signed at Park Point in years past will also be there, giving visitors a chance to add their names.

The display will run from 4 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 28, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.