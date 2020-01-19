Q: What is the talented actress Lauren Graham doing lately?

A: Graham ("Gilmore Girls," "Parenthood") has recently been seen on the delightful musical series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" on NBC. The series stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, who through a mishap is able to figure out people's unspoken feelings by seeing and hearing them perform songs reflecting those feelings. Graham, billed as "special guest star" on the show, plays Zoey's boss.

You may also have heard her as the voice of Oxana Hauntley on the animated series "Vampirina" for Disney Junior. And she has written several books, such as 2018's advice to graduates, "In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It."

The long and 'Shorty' of it

Q: I need to know what happened to the great show "Get Shorty." It ended Season 3 in Episode 7 without any explanation. This is absolutely the best show on cable.

A: The Epix comedy-drama inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel (which also led to the movie "Get Shorty") wrapped up its third season in seven episodes. That's a smaller order than for the two previous seasons, which each had 10 episodes.

But I've mentioned before that a lot of series just don't make that many episodes anymore. Take "Fleabag," for instance. The remarkable, multi-award-winning comedy from Phoebe Waller-Bridge has done two seasons of just six episodes each — and Waller-Bridge has said that's the end of it.

E-mail brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.