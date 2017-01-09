A bitterly contested copper-nickel mine proposed for northeast Minnesota cleared another major hurdle Monday, when the U.S. Forest Service approved a deal to trade 6,650 acres of federally owned forests and wetlands to PolyMet Mining Corp. in exchange for 6,690 acres of land elsewhere in that part of the state.

The exchange is a critical part of the regulatory process, one that will allow PolyMet to dig a major open pit mine to access the mineral ore it owns beneath the surface.

“This is an incredibly important milestone for PolyMet,” said Jon Cherry, president and chief executive of the company. It means that PolyMet now has rights to 30 square miles of land, including what was a parcel of federally owned land, that include the Erie Plant processing facility and tailings basin near Hoyt Lakes, a rail line and transportation corridor between the open pit site and the processing plant, as well as land above and around the ore body.

In its report on the decision, the Forest Service acknowledged that it agreed to the land exchange despite resistance from several Minnesota Indian tribes, environmental groups and 22,500 individual objections from the public.

Groups on both sides of the mining debate immediately weighed in on the decision. Jobs for Minnesotans, a pro-mining group said, “This decision takes us one step closer to bringing hundreds of jobs to an area of the state that desperately needs the economic opportunities that this project will provide.”

Friends of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a nonprofit, said the exchange is a bad deal for Minnesota taxpayers because the Forest Service undervalued its land. It also said the exchange is premature because at this point Minnesota has not granted PolyMet a permit to mine. The company has cleared a state environmental review, and its mining permit application has been submitted.

PolyMet said the land it is offering in exchange for the mine site includes:

• A 4,650-acre tract at Hay Lake northwest of Biwabik in St. Louis County, which is identified by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as wild rice water.

• 1,560 acres in four parcels of land west and southwest of Isabella in Lake County, which includes wetlands.

• 320 acres in various tracts southeast of Seven Beaver Lake, which also offer a high percentage of wetland habitat.

• 160 acres of hunting club lands located five miles southwest of Crane Lake in St. Louis County.