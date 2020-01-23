The state’s top election official and the Minnesota DFL Party are seeking to further limit access to information about which political party voters sided with in the upcoming March primary — a move the state Republican Party condemned as “scare tactics” Thursday.

The Legislature previously determined that only the state’s four major political parties can get information about what party voters align with. That means the DFL, Republican and two different marijuana legalization parties would have access to the results. If a party chair opted to share that data, they wouldn’t face legal ramifications.

Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, wrote to party leaders earlier this month saying Minnesotans are still worried about the possibility that information about their political affiliations would become public and affect their careers. He suggested changing the law ahead of the March 3 primary to restrict how parties use the data.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan put out a statement Thursday saying early voting has already begun and the legislation currently in place to guide this year’s primary was created in a bipartisan way.

“Changing the rules in the middle of the game is something that the majority of Americans would be against whether we are talking about the Superbowl or an election,” Carnahan stated, calling the DFL’s concerns “baseless.”

Concerns about dissemination of voter data are coming up as Minnesota makes the transition to a presidential primary after about 30 years of using the caucus process. Part of the reason the state changed to a primary in 2016 was to encourage more participation.

Other states that use a similar approach to what’s currently in place have not had issues with voter data being misused, Carnahan said. She argued Democrats are likely just worried that the two legalize marijuana parties would use the information to siphon off voters from their party.

State DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin held a news conference Thursday, and said the changes are in response to a much broader problem.

“My concern is that instead of actually having a huge turnout in our presidential primary, in a few weeks on March 3rd, we could have a very significant drop in turnout because people are concerned about the privacy of their data,” Martin said.

National political parties require the collection of the primary voter information to certify that there wasn’t partisan interference in an election, Martin said.

Simon suggested that only a national party representative or designee should get the information. They would have to formally acknowledge that the data is private under state law, and could only use it to verify primary participation. He also proposed altering the law to allow voters to choose not to be included in the data lists that will be shared with the political parties.

Martin said he is still trying to figure out whether that opt-out option would comply with the Democratic National Committee requirements. If states do not comply with the national committee rules, he said Minnesota will not be able to send delegates to the national convention.

While many states require voters to register with a party, Minnesota does not. However, people are required to sign a document saying they generally agree with the party’s principles before they can vote.

“This is, in effect, a backhand way to create party registration,” Martin said. “And it’s going to have a chilling effect.”