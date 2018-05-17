Authorities say they will reveal more late Thursday morning in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy in a Plymouth home.
The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane, police said.
Officers arrived to find the boy bleeding from the head.
Emergency responders began resuscitation efforts, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have yet release the identity of the boy or his family.
While police have not revealed specifics about the shooting, they did say there is no threat to the public.
