MANDAN, N.D. — Police in North Dakota say "several" bodies have been found inside a business in suburban Bismarck.
Officers responded to a medical call at the business Monday morning and found several people dead inside. The Mandan Police Department did not say how many and did not immediately respond to a request for more details.
Morton County referred a request for comment to city police. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirms that it's helping with the investigation. It hasn't offered any details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
1 person hurt after report of gunfire at Arkansas school
Authorities say one person was injured after a report of a shooting at a school in southern Arkansas.
Variety
Stocks move broadly higher, led by banks and tech companies
U.S. stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street in morning trading Monday, continuing the market's upward momentum as it comes off its best quarter in nearly a decade.
Business
North Carolina orders Duke Energy to excavate all coal ash
The country's largest electric company is being ordered to excavate coal ash from all of its North Carolina power plant sites, slashing the risk of toxic chemicals leaking into water supplies but potentially adding billions of dollars to power bills.
National
Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed at 33
Rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside the clothing store he founded to help rebuild his troubled South Los Angeles neighborhood, police said, cutting short a career that earned him a Grammy nomination this year for his major-label debut. He was 33.
Nation
Police: 'Several' bodies found at suburban Bismarck business
Police in North Dakota say "several" bodies have been found inside a business in suburban Bismarck.