Coon Rapids police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect sought in connection with a violent assault and attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl Friday morning.

The teenager was riding her skateboard on a walking path just after 9 a.m. near Coon Rapids Boulevard when she sensed someone behind her. A man then grabbed her and pulled her into the woods before using pepper spray to try to incapacitate her, authorities say. She screamed and fought off her attacker.

Nearby utility workers heard her screams and caught a glimpse of the suspect as he fled into the woods.

Officers from Coon Rapids, Blaine and Anoka County Sheriff's Office soon arrived to canvass the area, using a K-9 and police drone to try and track the man. But he has not been found.

The girl was treated by paramedics on the scene for minor injuries and released to her parents.

"I want to make clear that the survivor in this case did everything right," said Coon Rapids police Capt. Tom Hawley. "The victim was incredibly brave."

Hawley said that brazen attacks by strangers are "extremely rare," but told parents it's an important reminder to tell their children to fight, kick and scream to get out of a situation like this.

Police are adding extra patrols to the area as the investigation continues.

"We're doing everything we can to locate this guy and bring him to justice," Hawley said.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build in his mid-30s, with black hair and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with gray sleeves and the Adidas brand on the chest.

Authorities released a sketch depicting a man with thick eyebrows, an unkept beard and short, close-cut hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212.