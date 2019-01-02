University of Minnesota-Duluth police said Tuesday night that they have a person in custody following a report of someone with a gun in the medical or pharmacy school.

Police added that the person is no longer a threat and that normal operations now can be resumed.

They previously had advised people in the area to leave if possible or seek shelter if necessary.

University officials plan to provide further details on the incident in an email to the school. Visit startribune.com for more information as it becomes available.

STAFF REPORT