Police responding early Sunday to yet another shooting in downtown Minneapolis in recent days located a man fatally injured and down in the road, authorities said.

The death also "may have been traffic related," police said in a statement issued less than three hours later.

No one has been arrested in connection with the death.

"It is our working hypothesis" at this early stage that the man was indeed shot, said police spokesman John Elder.

As for how a vehicle could also have played a role in the death, Elder said, "That I can't get into. It's just one of the things we're looking into."

Sunday's death is the third homicide in downtown Minneapolis since Memorial Day weekend. A woman was fatally stabbed on May 25 about a block off the Hennepin Avenue theater district. On June 10, A man was shot dead while apparently trying to break up a fight Monday in an alley near the downtown Minneapolis police station. A second man was seriously injured in the same shooting.

In connection with Sunday's violence:

Police were alerted about 1:50 a.m. to the sound of shots fired near Washington and 1st avenues N. There are many restaurants, nightspots and entertainment venues in the area that can be quite busy on a summer weekend.

A person at the scene flagged down a police sergeant and directed him to a man in the road. The sergeant began cardiopulmonary resuscitation before other emergency personnel arrived.

The man was taken to HCMC, where he was declared dead a short time later.

Police investigators have questioned people at the scene and are checking out leads. Police also collected physical evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information about Sunday morning's killing is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All Tips are anonymous and information leading to an arrest may lead to a reward. Information can also be called into police at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

Sunday's gunfire came roughly 24 hours after two men were shot and wounded in downtown around bar-closing time early Saturday, and police later arrested a boy thought to be connected to crime.

Around 1:20 a.m., an off-duty officer reported hearing gunfire in the area of Hennepin Avenue S. and S. 7th Street, a block from Target Center. Officers found a man who had been shot. Around the same time, another gunshot victim was found in the 500 block of N. 1st Street.

Both men were taken to HCMC with noncritical injuries, Elder said.

Kevin Bertels, a Star Tribune sports editor, was driving home from work when he came across the scene, where young men appeared to be yelling at one another. Bertels heard seven to eight shots before seeing a man crumple to the ground across from the First Avenue nightclub. Then two groups fled in opposite directions.

Witness statements helped identify a party bus as the suspect vehicle. Police found the bus near the now-closed Lee's Liquor Lounge at Glenwood Avenue and N. 12th Street, where a vehicle search yielded several guns. Later in the morning, the boy was arrested in connection with the shooting.