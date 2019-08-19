Police on Monday continued to search for a gunman they say shot and killed a man who was visiting a south Minneapolis apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors said the victim was mortally wounded about 4 p.m. during a confrontation inside or outside a basement apartment in the 1900 block of S. 1st Avenue, where the mother of his child lives. Officers found the man, who is thought to be in his 20s but whose identity hasn’t been released, in a commons area of the building.

According to police radio transmissions posted online, the woman who lives in the apartment called 911 to report that she had come home to find her ex-boyfriend had been shot, but no other details were aired by dispatchers. No one answered the door when a reporter visited the apartment Monday morning.

No arrests had been announced as of early Monday, but police spokesman John Elder said the investigation was “progressing well.” He wouldn’t comment on whether security cameras in the area captured video of the suspect.

One of the cameras looks down on the building’s front entrance. And signs posted on the three nearly-identifical, multistory, brown brick buildings that cover half the block warn that the area is under 24-hour surveillance.

The death was the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, capping a bloody week that saw four slayings across Minneapolis over the span of seven days.

The building where the shooting occurred sits on a mostly residential block in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of downtown. A police substation is housed in a building across the street, but Elder said that it usually isn’t staffed on weekends.

Neighbors said problems at the building date back well before the homicide, with some noticing more and more vandalism and burglaries in recent months.

Neighbor Joe Irving said that he had been visiting with his mother Sunday afternoon and had stepped outside when he heard a muffled sound coming from the basement apartment, which he later realized must have been a gunshot. Soon, the area was filled with police officers and paramedics, he said.

“It just happened so fast,” Irving said.

Irving says that he and the victim — who he only knew as “Zay” — had started hanging out a few months ago, bonding over their shared Illinois roots. The two had been partying downtown with friends on the night before the homicide, he said.

“He was a real good person,” Irving said. “Anybody else that knew him, they would tell you the same thing I’m telling you.”