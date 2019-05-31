Burnsville police are investigating a homicide discovered early morning Friday.

Police and paramedics responded to several 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. Friday about shots heard in the area of the 13100 Harriet Avenue S. Officers found a deceased man, the victim of several gunshot wounds, in the a parking lot of an apartment building in the area, according to a news release.

There are no suspects in custody, but officers are following several leads. Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there isn’t any danger to the public, the news release said. This is the city’s first homicide in 2019.

The crime scene was cleared about 8 a.m. Burnsville police were assisted by officers from the Eagan and Savage Police Departments, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol,

Anybody with information can call the Burnsville Police Department tip line at 952-641-1105.

DAVID CHANEN