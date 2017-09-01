A Plymouth man faked his own kidnapping and ransom as a ploy to take a break from the house, police said Friday.

“He wanted a few days away from his wife, and this was his alibi,” said Plymouth police Sgt. Keith Bird.

The woman reported that her 34-year-old husband had gone missing on Aug. 28. A Plymouth police detective went to her home two days later, where she showed him a text she received from her husband’s cellphone saying he had been kidnapped, according to court records.

“You probably was familiar with him owing me some money,” the text read, according to a search warrant filed in Hennepin County District Court..

The kidnapper demanded $140 for his return, which she agreed to pay, Bird said.

But the kidnapper recanted, saying he’d wait until the man got his paycheck.

“Nothing added up,” Bird said. “You know when something’s not right.”

Bird said they eventually tracked the husband down, who said he was kidnapped, but asked them to stop investigating the case.

“He’s fine,” Bird said.

Bird said charges wouldn’t be filed for reporting false information to police. The wife believed her husband had been kidnapped, while the husband never reported anything to the police. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects unless they are charged.

“It just wasted two days our of investigator’s time,” Bird said.