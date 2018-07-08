Police in Grand Forks shot and killed a gunman seen as “a perceived threat” early Sunday near a city park, authorities said.

The encounter occurred shortly after 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of S. 22nd Street and 24th Avenue S., just north of Bringewatt Park, police said.

Two officers went to the scene on a report of man with a gun acting suicidal, and both shot the suspect, the statement added.

The man who was shot and the officers have yet to be identified.

According to the police statement:

When the officers arrived, they saw the man with a gun and another person “in close proximity.”

The gunman refused to follow officers’ commands, “and two officers discharged their firearms in response to a perceived threat posed by the armed subject.”

The officers immediately gave aid to the gunman and called for emergency medical personnel.

The incident is being investigated by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The officers were placed on standard administrative leave.