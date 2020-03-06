Police are investigating a shooting at a townhome in Maple Grove.
According to police scanner audio, officers were called to the scene in the 6000 block of Magda Drive just before 7 p.m. A woman and child were able to leave the townhome, and the woman was taken into custody, along with two other adults who were detained.
Medics and assisting officers were called to the scene. According to scanner audio, the medics were treating someone inside the townhome who had been shot in the head.
This is a developing story; return to startribune.com for updates.
STAFF REPORT
