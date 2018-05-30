Polaris Industries Inc. said this morning it was buying Boat Holdings LLC, the nation’s largest maker of pontoon boats, for $805 million in cash.

The deal marks the first foray into the boating industry by Plymouth-based Polaris, which makes all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and motorcycles.

Polaris said it expects $100 million in future tax benefits from the combined company and placed the adjusted value of the deal at $705 million.

Boat Holdings, an Elkhart, Ind.-based company that is closely held by its founding family, produces pontoon, deck and cruiser boats under the Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane and Rinker brands. It had about $560 million in sales last year, Polaris said.

“This transaction epitomizes our disciplined growth strategy of entering attractive markets where we can establish and extend our leadership position,” Polaris chief executive Scott Wine said in a statement. “In addition to market share leadership, Boat Holdings expands Polaris’ footprint in the recreational outdoors market, commanding more of consumers’ discretionary spending.”

Polaris shares were down 2 percent in morning trading.