Hunter rising

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has five sacks this season. With 30½ sacks, he's tied for fifth most by a player younger than 24. He has three more games until he turns 24, including Sunday's game against the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here are the eight players with at least 30 sacks before turning 24:

Player, team Sacks

Shawne Merriman, Chargers 39½

Aldon Smith, 49ers 38

Robert Quinn, Rams 34½

Terrell Suggs, Ravens 33½

Danielle Hunter, Vikings 30½

Mario Williams, Texans 30½

Von Miller, Broncos 30

Derrick Thomas, Chiefs 30