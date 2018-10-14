Hunter rising
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has five sacks this season. With 30½ sacks, he's tied for fifth most by a player younger than 24. He has three more games until he turns 24, including Sunday's game against the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Here are the eight players with at least 30 sacks before turning 24:
Player, team Sacks
Shawne Merriman, Chargers 39½
Aldon Smith, 49ers 38
Robert Quinn, Rams 34½
Terrell Suggs, Ravens 33½
Danielle Hunter, Vikings 30½
Mario Williams, Texans 30½
Von Miller, Broncos 30
Derrick Thomas, Chiefs 30
