Planned Parenthood has provided more details on the Uptown clinic that it plans to build financed by donations, including a $6.5 million gift.

The nonprofit wants to construct a three-story structure to replace its drab one-story building at the corner of Lagoon and Emerson avenues in south Minneapolis. New renderings, designed by the Bdh+young firm, show a modern structure with a glass-enclosed stairwell.

The project includes a surface parking lot and small parking garage to accommodate 76 vehicles. The building and parking areas have been designed to accommodate Planned Parenthood’s “unique security needs,” according to plans submitted to the city. The parking lot will be secured after hours with a gate and the two levels of employee parking would be controlled with card access.

A year ago, Planned Parenthood announced a local family had donated the $6.5 million gift, the largest that Planned Parenthood’s regional affiliate had ever received from a living donor.

The current clinic serves about 13,000 patients annually and was becoming too small to meet demand, the organization has said. The clinic provides birth control, cancer screening, vaccinations, pregnancy testing and other services. Abortions are done at a clinic in St. Paul.

The plans for the new Uptown clinic were expected to be discussed at Thursday’s Minneapolis planning commission’s committee of the whole meeting.

