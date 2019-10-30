A New Ulm High School student was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck during a rollover crash and killed moments after classes were let out for the day, police said.

The crash less than a half-mile from the high school shortly after 3 p.m. Monday killed 16-year-old Jackson Bieraugel, who was a junior, police said.

According to police:

Bieraugel climbed in the bed of the pickup, which was being driven by 16-year-old Broden Johnson. Kevin Yo, also 16, was in the passenger seat.

Johnson was heading east on a gravel stretch of Airport Road near Highland Avenue. The truck rolled, and Bieraugel was pitched from the back and pinned under the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

The other teens in the truck had on seat belts and were not hurt.

Police Cmdr. Dean Barstad said Wednesday that there is now a law in Minnesota outlawing passengers riding unrestrained in the back of a pickup.

The State Patrol is investigating why the pickup overturned on a straight stretch of the road. Johnson has yet to be cited for any traffic violations.

Grief counselors were on hand for students and others Tuesday at the school, where Bieraugel sang in the choir.

“Jackson will forever be remembered for his comedic, fun loving, humorous personality,” read his online obituary. “He truly was a gentle giant who would do anything for his friends or his family.

Visitation has been scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the New Ulm Event Center. A funeral service will immediately follow.