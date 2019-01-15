A pickup truck driver lost control and crossed the centerline on a wintry Wisconsin road, striking and killing an 18-year-old St. Paul motorist, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 10:10 a.m. Monday southwest of Hayward on Hwy. 63 roughly a quarter-mile north of Hamilton Road, according to the State Patrol.

The pickup driver, a 23-year-old man from Deer Park, Wis., was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. The teen’s passenger, a 51-year-old woman from St. Paul, was being treated for noncritical injuries.

Identification of the vehicles’ occupants were being withheld pending notification of family.

The pickup driver, towing a trailer with a car on it, was heading south on Hwy. 63 and crossed into the path of the St. Paul teen’s northbound car.

“At this point, it appears that road conditions may have been the cause of the crash, but it still remains under investigation,” a statement from the patrol read.

The National Weather Service said there was light snow and freezing drizzle in that part of Wisconsin that created slick spots on some roads about that time.