Edina-based grocer Lunds & Byerlys will close all 14 of its Twin Cities pharmacy locations at the end of the business day Tuesday, after the company said it no longer could absorb “significant losses.”

A spokesman said Friday that 27 pharmacy managers and staff pharmacists will lose their jobs, but technicians have been offered open jobs within the company.

“Unfortunately, it has become increasingly difficult for retail pharmacies given a number of economic challenges in the industry,” said a statement from Lund Food Holdings Inc., which operates 24 stores in the Twin Cities area and St. Cloud.

Prescriptions not picked up will be sent to the closest Walgreens, though patients can work with Lunds & Byerlys to route their records and future prescriptions to a preferred location.

Independent pharmacies have struggled as the industry has consolidated around major players, including CVS and Walgreens. Cub operates its own pharmacy, but Target sold off its business to CVS in 2015.

Lunds & Byerlys, a family-owned grocery chain, has had a pharmacy in its stores since 2004, when it launched the PrairieStone Pharmacy brand in the Twin Cities.