State pollution regulators have found high levels of the industrial compound PFAS in two east metro creeks, prompting them to question whether a long-running effort to control the spread of the “forever chemicals’’ has worked and to give the 3M Co. 45 days to produce a new action plan for containing contamination.

Elevated levels of the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, called PFAS, turned up in naturally-occurring foam in Raleigh Creek in Oakdale in Washington County, and in Battle Creek in eastern St. Paul in Ramsey County.

State health officials have not identified a threat to human health, but they’re warning people to avoid the contaminated foam, to wash thoroughly if they come in contact with it and to keep pets away from the affected waters.

The contaminated foam carries much higher concentrations of the chemical than the creek water itself — which is safe for recreation — but is a symptom of PFAS in the water, said Kirk Koudelka, assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

“It’s significant, and it’s the first time we have confirmed the presence of PFAS in foam,” Koudelka said.

The agency mailed letters to local residents this week and is conducting public meetings in nearby communities.

The foam in question occurs in water when wind whips up organic compounds or pollutants. It is not related to the special PFAS-laced firefighting foam that polluted several locations around the state.

The discovery is the latest development in Minnesota’s longtime effort to address PFAS, a family of laboratory-generated compounds that have been detected in wildlife across the globe, from polar bears to eagles, and in all humans. First manufactured by 3M Co. in the middle of the last century, the compounds have been used by industry for decades in products such as Scotchguard and Teflon because of their ability to repel water and oil, but have been linked to range of diseases including certain types of cancer.

Letters were going out Tuesday to about three dozen homeowners whose properties abut Raleigh Creek in Lake Elmo and Oakdale. Community meetings were scheduled Tuesday afternoon at Cottage Grove City Hall. Two public meetings will be held on Wednesday at Woodbury City Hall.

So far the state has lab results from just one sample on Battle Creek, but crews tested about a half dozen more locations on the creek on Friday. Test results are due back in February; affected residents will be contacted then.

Battle Creek runs west from Battle Creek Lake in Woodbury to Pig’s Eye Lake and the Mississippi River. The contaminated foam was found at a spot on the creek just south of Interstate 494 near McKnight Road North in St. Paul, not far from 3M Co. headquarters.

State officials said they don’t know where the PFAS in Battle Creek is coming from, a question that is part of the greater investigation underway.

Raleigh Creek flows through a private disposal site 3M used for years in Oakdale — now a state and federal Superfund site — and officials suspect that’s where the PFAS originated. The Oakdale site is one of four landfills in Washington County where 3M dumped chemicals and PFAS-contaminated waste in the 1950s and 1960s, which leached into surrounding groundwater and the drinking water. Washington County is the focus of an $850 million court settlement the state reached in 2018 with 3M over PFAS damage to drinking water and natural resources.

3M has been remediating the Oakdale disposal site for years, removing contaminated soil and pumping out contaminated groundwater, for example. But the contaminated foam indicates that the compounds are somehow bubbling up into nearby surface waters.

“More needs to be done at this site,” Koudelka said.

The MPCA’s Jan. 10 letter to 3M informs the company that the agency needs more information to figure out if the company’s remediation activities at the Oakdale disposal site are effective. The agency said it wants 3M “to review and revise the Conceptual Site Model for the entirety of the PFAS plume impacts sitewide and beyond, especially to surface water, in all directions.”

The plume refers to the plume off the Oakdale disposal site, not the larger PFAS plume affecting the region.

In a statement released Tuesday, company spokeswoman Fanna Hailie-Selassie said: “3M is committed to continuing our working relationship with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to monitor former disposal sites. We will review the MPCA’s full report and take appropriate steps consistent with our regulatory obligations and our commitment to environmental stewardship.”

As part of the 2018 court settlement, regulators are also investigating whether a flood control effort called Project 1007 might be playing a role in the spread of PFAS contamination. Project 1007, completed in the 1980s, was a system of dams, stormwater pipes and channels to move surface water away from the flood-prone Tri-Lakes Area near the City of Lake Elmo that doesn’t drain well.