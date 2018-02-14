One person was shot and seriously wounded after a multivehicle car accident led to a fight Wednesday afternoon on Hwy. 65 in Fridley, authorities said.

Fridley police were called to the intersection of Hwy. 65 and Medtronic Parkway at 4:20 p.m. after several callers reported that a man involved in a crash there was trying to assault one of the other drivers with a knife.

While officers were on the way, witnesses reported that another motorist who was not involved in the crash had stopped to intervene, and that he was armed with a handgun. Before officers could arrive, the man with the gun shot the man with the knife several times.

The shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The man who was shot was taken from the scene by ambulance with life-threatening injuries, police said. Another man who suffered minor injuries in the crash was also taken to a hospital.

Both directions of the road between Interstate 694 and East Moore Lake Drive, including the exit ramp in Fridley, were closed until about 9:45 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Fridley police, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol were investigating.