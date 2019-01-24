Pentair PLC opened a state-of-the-art innovation center in Apex, N.C., this week to spur innovation and digital advances in the swimming pool and water treatment industry.

Pentair, which is headquartered in England but largely managed out of Golden Valley, Minn., has beefed up its water treatment prowess in recent years by opening a water technology university plus various innovation centers around the globe.

“At Pentair, we are focused on developing solutions that operate more efficiently, require less energy and water, and incorporate smart technology to help people more easily manage the water in their home and pool,” said Pentair Chief Technology Officer Phil Rolchigo.