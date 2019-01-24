Pentair PLC opened a state-of-the-art innovation center in Apex, N.C., this week to spur innovation and digital advances in the swimming pool and water treatment industry.
Pentair, which is headquartered in England but largely managed out of Golden Valley, Minn., has beefed up its water treatment prowess in recent years by opening a water technology university plus various innovation centers around the globe.
“At Pentair, we are focused on developing solutions that operate more efficiently, require less energy and water, and incorporate smart technology to help people more easily manage the water in their home and pool,” said Pentair Chief Technology Officer Phil Rolchigo.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Inside Track
Business
Pentair opens water treatment innovation center in North Carolina
Pentair opens new innovation center in North Carolina
Business
Polaris to relocate newly acquired Larson Boat Group to Indiana
Larson Boat Group will move from Pulaski, Wis. near Green Bay to Indiana.
Business
HomeSpotter buys Spacio, adds office in Vancouver
The deal gives Minneapolis-based HomeSpotter products for all the steps in the way that real estate agents work with people shopping for homes.
Business
Outgoing Target CFO Smith will stay on at full pay through May 2020
She also will get paid $1.5 million to sign a 2-year non-compete.
Business
General Mills lists $11M office building for sale near headquarters
General Mills has more office space than it needs and plans to sell a building adjacent to its Golden Valley headquarters campus.The Minnesota-based food maker will move the building's 200 employees across Betty Crocker Drive into open space in its sprawling world headquarters.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.