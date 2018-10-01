The Twins' Class AA affiliate next season will be Pensacola, Fla., in the Southern League.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos added the information to their website on Monday.

The Twins are expected to make an announcement later Monday.

Pensacola was Cincinnati's Class AA team last season, but the Reds signed an agreement with the Twins' Class AA affiliate in Chattanooga, Tenn., after a seven-year absence. The Twins were in Chattanooga, which is also in the Southern League, for four years.

The Twins' Class AA best possibilities then were Pensacola or Amarillo, Texas. The San Diego Padres announced their affiliation with Amarillo, which plays in the Texas League, on Monday.

The Twins' Class AAA team is in Rochester, N.Y. They have Class A teams in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Fort Myers, Fla.; and rookie league teams in Elizabethton, Tenn., and Fort Myers.