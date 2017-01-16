A man walking along University Avenue in Fridley was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, authorities said.

Police were called to the area near 57th Avenue and University Avenue NE., at 5:46 a.m. on a call that a person had been hit in the northbound lanes, an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Fridley Police Captain Mike Monsrud.

The northbound lanes of University Avenue in the vicinity of the crash will remain closed as Fridley police, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol investigate, Monsrud said.

Authorities are talking to the 41-year-old driver who hit the pedestrian. The driver was not hurt and is “cooperating with the accident investigation,” Monsrud said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the incident, police said.