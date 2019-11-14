Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers traded his son, Austin, to the Washington Wizards last season.

Wednesday night in Houston, Austin got some revenge.

Doc Rivers picked up a technical foul when one of his players, Patrick Beverley, fouled out with about two minutes to play in the game between the Clippers and the Rockets, which is the younger Rivers' current team.

When Doc wouldn't stop arguing after the first technical, Austin wouldn't stop laughing. He motioned for the officials to give him a second one.

It happened, resulting in the coach's ejection.

Then, while his father was walking off the court, Austin rubbed it in, gesturing for Doc to call him.

Austin Rivers will still laughing about the situation after the game and tweeted: "Welp.... thanksgiving is going to be weird," before talking to reporters.

Later, Austin told reporters: "He actually is sensitive with stuff like that so we'll see what happens. I love him, but it was a really good moment that I enjoyed a lot ... I really enjoyed that. It was fun."