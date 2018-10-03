Molitor timeline
1974: After graduating from Cretin High School in St. Paul, he was selected in the 28th round of the free-agent draft by St. Louis but opted to attend the University of Minnesota.
1977: Drafted by Milwaukee with the No. 3 overall pick after three seasons with the Gophers, where he was an All-America shortstop. He batted .346 in 64 games at Class A Burlington.
1978: After only one minor league season, he won a job with the Brewers in spring training, and batted .273 with 30 stolen bases.
1982: Helped lead Brewers to AL title, batting .302 and leading league with 136 runs scored. Brewers lost World Series to Cardinals in seven games, but Molitor batted .355, collecting Series-record five hits in Game 1.
1984: During the trial of a Milwaukee drug dealer, Molitor was named as a customer. He admitted a few months later that he had used cocaine and marijuana early in his career.
1987: Hit in 39 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak in modern-day baseball — the longest since Pete Rose hit in 44 in a row in 1978.
1991: Had one of his finest seasons with Milwaukee, batting .325 while leading league in hits (216), runs (133) and triples (13).
1992: In final season as a Brewer, batted .320 with 31 stolen bases.
1993: Played on his only World Series championship team after signing with Toronto, winning the Series MVP award by batting .500 (12-for-24). He had hit .332 with 111 RBI during the season, leading the league in hits with 211.
1996: After signing a free-agent deal with his hometown Twins, Molitor batted .341 with 113 RBI and a league-leading 225 hits, one of them the 3,000th of his career in September, at age 39.
1997: He batted .305 in his second season with the Twins, the 12th time in his career he batted over .300.
1998: Retired after batting .281.
2000: Joined Twins staff as bench coach for Tom Kelly.
2001: Kelly retired and Molitor interviewed for the manager’s job that ultimately went to Ron Gardenhire.
2003: Became Twins minor league baserunning/infield coach.
2004: Elected to Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility; left the Twins to become Seattle’s hitting coach for one season.
2005: Rejoined Twins as a minor league instructor, holding the position through 2013.
2014: Named to MLB coaching staff.
Nov. 4, 2014: Named the 13th manager of the Twins.
2015: Led the Twins to their first winning season in four years with an 83-79 record.
2016: The Twins slumped to 59-103, their worst season in team history.
2017: Derek Falvey, the new chief of baseball operations, retained Molitor and the team rebounded with an 85-77 season, advancing to the wild-card game, where they lost to the Yankees. Molitor was named AL Manager of the Year and was given a new three-year contract on Oct. 9.
Tuesday: Fired after a 78-84 season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.