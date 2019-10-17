Paul Giel, a native of Winona, Minn., was an All-America in baseball and football during his University of Minnesota athletic career.

He was a two-time All-America halfback and Big Ten Most Valuable Player. In 1953, he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Notre Dame's Johnny Lattner. Giel is a member of the College Hall of Football Hall of Fame.

As a pitcher for the Gophers baseball team, he won 21 games in three seasons.

Giel was selected in the ninth round of the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears but chose to play professional baseball. He pitched for four major league teams from 1954-61, including briefly in 1961 with the Minnesota Twins.

Following his playing career, he worked for the Minnesota Vikings and was the sports director at WCCO radio for eight years. He also was the athletic director at the University of Minnesota for six years.

Class: 1990.

Sports: Baseball, football.

Team: Gophers.