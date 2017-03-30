The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for the driver who allegedly fired at another vehicle in a road rage incident in White Bear Lake.
Authorities say the incident started about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at westbound Interstate 694 and Highway 120 in White Bear Lake.
The patrol says the suspect was exiting White Bear Avenue when he fired one shot at the victim's vehicle, shattering the back window. No one was hit or injured.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2006 white Cadillac Escalade.
The patrol says the suspect is considered potentially armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man who triggered Amber Alert charged with assault
A Minneapolis man who triggered an Amber Alert this week is now charged with assault for allegedly stabbing the child's mother.
Local
Metro Transit drops Twins Express service for 2017 season
Just like Twins attendance over the past few years, the number of fans taking Metro Transit's Twins Express buses to Target Field has declined, too.
Minneapolis
Downtown safety plan: More cops, outreach on Hennepin
The effort will be focused on eliminating the public intoxication and catcalling that businesses in the area say are damaging the downtown Minneapolis experience.
Local
Healthier options highlight Target Field's new food
Vegan dishes, eggplant spread will compete with peanuts and Cracker Jack.
Local
Driver shoots at other vehicle in suspected Twin Cities road rage incident
No one was hurt, and the shooter has yet to be located.