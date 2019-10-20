Authorities have identified the motorist who crashed his car along a Bloomington interstate and died.

Clovin McVay Jr., 52, of Burnsville, was heading south about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35W near 94th Street, where he drifted to the right into a ditch and struck a tree, the State Patrol said.

A passenger, Allen Suggs Jr., 48, of Minneapolis, was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

The patrol said McVay did not have on a seat belt, while Suggs did.