A Metro Transit bus became a makeshift maternity ward Tuesday afternoon when a woman went into labor and passengers helped deliver her baby.

The mother started having contractions as the southbound Route 87 rolled through a neighborhood near the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus. She yelled, “The baby is coming,” said Jane Mulcahy, who was seated right across from the action.

A man who had no experience in delivering babies came from the back of the bus and laid the mother on the floor while another woman jumped in to help. In a matter of seconds, the baby burst into the world.

“He just had to catch this baby,” Mulcahy said. “It was very impressive of him to do this. He was amazing.”

Mulcahy boarded the bus at the Rosedale station around 4:15 p.m. after watching a movie at the AMC theater. The mother-to-be got on at the same stop and took a seat across the aisle from her.

A few minutes into the ride, she noticed the woman was in pain. Another passenger asked the woman if she was having contractions.

Passengers alerted the bus driver, who pulled over near Cleveland Avenue at Carter Avenue and called 911. Another woman on the bus called her mother, who was a midwife, to get some advice. But the baby could not wait.

A man seated nearby assisted with the delivery. Mulcahy offered one of her shoelaces so he could clamp the umbilical cord.

“I didn’t know it could happen so fast,” Mulcahy said. “I was freaking out. It was surreal.”

Any fears were relieved when passengers heard the baby crying. Then paramedics arrived and whisked the mother and newborn to a hospital.

The six passengers onboard got off and waited for the next Route 87, which runs from Rosedale to the Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul.

As new riders came on board, the driver was all too willing to share why the bus was late, Mulcahy said.

“A woman gave birth on the last bus,” he told them.

Route 87 is operated by Schmitty & Sons of Lakeville under a contract issued by the Met Council.

“We congratulate the mother and extend our thanks to all those who responded,” said Kathryn Forbord, a spokeswoman for the contractor.