Sophomore bump
P.J. Fleck's Western Michigan team took a big step forward in its second year in Fleck's system. Will the Gophers do the same?
Western Michigan
2013: 1-11, no postseason
2014: 8-5, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Gophers
2017: 5-7, no postseason
2018: (Begins Thursday, Aug. 30)
