Sophomore bump

P.J. Fleck's Western Michigan team took a big step forward in its second year in Fleck's system. Will the Gophers do the same?

Western Michigan

2013: 1-11, no postseason

2014: 8-5, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Gophers

2017: 5-7, no postseason

2018: (Begins Thursday, Aug. 30)