The University of Minnesota Board of Regents officially signed off on the Row the Boat era, approving football coach P.J. Fleck’s $18 million contract Friday afternoon with a 10-1 vote.
“It is a lot of money,” U President Eric Kaler said, “but we’re getting a lot of coach.”
The contract will pay Fleck an average of $3.6 million per season — $18 million over the five years — slightly more than the Big Ten average of $3.52 million. Bonuses and incentives for victories, championships and academics could push the contract above $20 million in the coming seasons.
The Gophers made a big jump in financial commitment from former coach Tracy Claeys’ three-year, $4.5 million deal signed in November 2015.
Kaler said the U will loan the athletic department $5.6 million from central reserves to cover the buyouts involved in firing Claeys and his staff and hiring Fleck and a new staff. Money will be repaid by the athletic department over two years.
Regent Abdul M. Omari was the lone ‘No’ vote, and he later declined to comment.
The high-energy coach, and his “Row the Boat” motto that is now ringing around the Twin Cities, arrived on Jan. 6 from Western Michigan University.
Staff writer Maura Lerner contributed to this report.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.