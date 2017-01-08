P.J. Fleck had another busy recruiting day for the Gophers on Sunday, landing four verbal commitments, including three more players who had been committed to Western Michigan.

Defensive end Nate Umlor (from Allendale, Mich.), offensive lineman Kyle Sassack (Pontiac, Mich.) and defensive tackle Tyrone Chambers (Cleveland) became the seventh, eighth and ninth players who have flipped from Western Michigan to Minnesota since Fleck made that switch himself Friday.

The Gophers also landed running back Mohamed Ibrahim Jr. (Olney, Md.), who is ranked as the nation’s 39th best running back recruit by 247Sports.com. The 5-9, 190-pound senior also had offers from Iowa and Kentucky.

Chambers had offers from Mississippi, Iowa State and Purdue.

The Gophers now have 24 commitments in this class heading into national signing day on Feb. 1. On WCCO (830-AM), Fleck said he has spoken to the committed players from Minnesota, and they’re “all on board." Fleck also told WCCO that he expects to have his coaching staff hired by Thursday.