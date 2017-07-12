Traffic backups at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport began to subside early Wednesday afternoon after a truck that rolled over and blocked the outbound roadway for four hours at the main terminal had been uprighted and hauled away.

Airport officials advised travelers who needed to park to use ramps at Terminal 2 Humphrey and take the light rail to the main terminal when a massive traffic jam developed at Terminal 1 following the wreck, which happened about 8:40 a.m.

"Traffic should be back to normal shortly," airport spokeswoman Melissa Scovronski said just after 1 p.m., when the crash scene was cleared.

The construction truck had a boom up when it hit a bridge and flipped onto its side near the Post Office. The truck blocked two of the three outbound lanes leading away from the terminal. Over time, traffic backed up and impacted inbound traffic. At one time, lines on the inbound side stretched out to Hwy. 5 and as far back as the Mendota Bridge, Scovronski said.

A Delta representative said no flights were delayed or canceled due to the incident. It was not known if any passengers missed their flights, Scovronski said.

The truck driver was alert and talking when he was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known, Scovronski said.

The incident is under investigation.