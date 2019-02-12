Hungry for a top-tier meal? Here's a guide to five top-rated restaurants, according to Star Tribune food critic Rick Nelson. Click on the image to read each full-length review.

 

IN BLOOM

928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-237-9630, inbloomstp.com 

 

POPOL VUH & CENTRO

1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls. 612-345-5527, popolvuh.com 

 

MARTINA

4312 Upton Av. S., Mpls., 612-922-9913, martinarestaurant.com

 

HAI HAI

2121 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-223-8640, haihaimpls.com

 

OCTO FISHBAR

289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-202-3409, octostp.com

 