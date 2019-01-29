Ordway Cabaret

Thursday: Under former artistic director James A. Rocco, the Ordway Center had a series of periodic songbook concerts to celebrate the work of American composers. The Ordway tweaks that model for its new cabaret-themed series, launching under new producing artistic director Rod Kaats. An acolyte of Harold Prince who assumed the Ordway post a year ago, Kaats says his cabaret will be thematic, artist-driven and focused on celebrating Twin Cities talent. “There are so many gifted actors here,” Kaats said. The first cabaret takes its title from “The Wiz.” “A Brand New Day” features such artists as Dane Stauffer, John Jamison and Brianna Graham, all sharing songs that helped them break barriers. Other songs are drawn from such shows as “Rent,” “Avenue Q,” “In the Heights” and “Hamilton.” (7:30 p.m. Thu., Ordway Center, 345 Washington St., St Paul, $37, 651-224-4222 or ordway.org.)

Rohan Preston