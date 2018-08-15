A onetime Burnsville nursing home assistant was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting a mentally and physically vulnerable 70-year-old resident.

Isaac M. Aboki, 35, of Savage, was charged in Dakota County District Court with second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the assault at the Ebenezer Ridges Geriatric Care Center on March 10.

Aboki, who was fired by the home, remains jailed without bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday.

“It is extremely disturbing to see allegations of this nature involving the sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult,” County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement announcing the charges.

The woman has severe cognitive impairment, difficulty communicating with others and is paraplegic.

According to the charges and a separate investigation by the Minnesota Department Health, a nursing home staffer told police that when she responded to a call light in the resident’s room, she found the door blocked from inside by a dresser.

The staffer pushed the door open a few inches and saw the resident on her back — her nightgown pulled up to her neck with no clothing underneath — and Aboki on top of the woman “in a sexual manner with one leg on the bed and his head in the crook of [the woman’s] neck,” according to Health Department documents.

The staffer said she was shocked, ran to a bathroom and called police.

Responding police officers saw white stains on the crotch area of Aboki’s pants. When questioned, he said he was helping the woman with washing her face, changing her diaper and putting on her nightgown. He denied that a dresser was in front of the door and said he had no sexual contact with the woman.

Evidence collected from sexual assault examinations on the woman and Aboki “supports the criminal charges,” a statement from the County Attorney’s Office read.

The woman’s genital area showed signs of abuse, and she was in pain during her examination.

A guardian to the resident said the woman lost her appetite soon after the assault and “does not smile,” according to the Health Department findings.