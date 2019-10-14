At least one person was injured in a shooting Monday morning at a Walmart in Blaine.

Police and paramedics were called to the store at 11505 NE. Ulysses St. about 5:15 a.m. on a call of a shooting, according to a dispatcher with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

“There were no fatalities,” the dispatcher said, but it was not immediately known how serious the victim was hurt, she said.

The parking lot was taped off as authorities investigated.

No one had been arrested as of 6:30 a.m., the dispatcher said.

According to audio dispatch, police were looking for a 2014 blue Nissan.