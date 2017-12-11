Shedding some light on a bizarre case that gripped the Fargo-Moorhead area with horror, a Fargo woman on Monday admitted that she stole the newborn baby of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind after conspiring to murder the pregnant Native American woman.

Brooke Crews, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder 22-year-old LaFontaine-Greywind. She also pleaded guilty to kidnapping LaFontaine-Greywind's newborn baby and giving false information to law enforcement, according to documents filed in Cass County District Court.

LaFontaine-Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared Aug. 19 after visiting the apartment Crews shared with her boyfriend, William Hoehn. LaFontaine-Greywind lived with her parents in the same six-unit building in north Fargo, not far from the North Dakota State University campus. Her parents said she went upstairs to help Crews with a sewing project, and they became alarmed when she didn't return promptly.

Police began an investigation of the missing woman. Days later, investigators serving a search warrant at Crews' apartment found her there with a newborn baby. DNA testing confirmed that the baby — later named Haisley Jo — was the child of LaFontaine-Greywind and her longtime boyfriend, Ashton Matheny.

LaFontaine-Greywind's body was found by kayakers on Aug. 27 in the Red River after an eight-day search that drew hundreds of volunteers.

While releasing few details on the case, Fargo police issued a statement saying that LaFontaine-Greywind died of "homicidal violence."

Savanna Marie LaFontaine-Greywind

Hoehn is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to murder. The baby Haisley Jo is living with her father, Matheny.