Alfred Jackson, one of Prince’s six surviving siblings, died this week in Kansas City.

Tyka Nelson, another one of the heirs, posted the information Thursday on Facebook. No details were available.

“Thank u for respecting our privacy at this time & 4 being so nice 2 him,” Tyka said in her post.

Jackson was the son of Mattie Baker, Prince’s mom, before she married Prince’s dad, John L. Nelson.

Tyka Nelson and Omarr Baker are also children of Mattie Baker. Sharon, Norinne, Tyka and John R. Nelson are the surviving children of John L. Nelson.

Prince died on April 21, 2016, and no will has been found. His estate has been tied up in legal proceedings.