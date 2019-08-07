One of two young sisters badly burned when two vans parked side by side caught fire outside a Fridley Walmart has died, and a man is in jail awaiting charges.

The 6-year-old girl died Tuesday night while being treated at HCMC, said Anoka County Sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Douglas. Her 9-year-old sister remains in critical condition, Douglas said.

Both were taken by ambulance Tuesday morning from the store in the 8400 block of NE. University Avenue to HCMC.

The girls were alone in the van for 45 minutes to an hour as their mother shopped in the store, said Fridley Police Lt. Jim Mork.

The Sheriff’s Office is referring the case to the county’s children protection office “because the children were left in the van for quite some time,” Douglas said.

Authorities were contacted about one of the vans catching fire shortly before 7:15 a.m. A woman got out of the van, and flames from that vehicle ignited the van to its left where the children were, Douglas said. A car to the right of the two vans also was slightly damaged by the flames.

Under arrest is a 70-year-old man on suspicion that his extreme negligence was behind the fire that engulfed the van next to the one occupied by the children. Inside the torched van, which had North Carolina plates, was the man’s wife, who escaped unharmed.

Douglas said charges against the man, which will reflect the one girl’s death, could come later Wednesday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Mork said the girls might have been sleeping at the time and added that leaving children that young alone in a vehicle is not against the law.

The van occupied by the children is part of a fleet owned by Universal Transit Services, based in Champlin. Company owner Emiru Hika identified the girls’ mother as Essie McKenzie, of Coon Rapids. Hika said McKenzie was a driver for him until July 25 and was not supposed to be using the van.