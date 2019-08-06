Two vans parked outside a Walmart in Fridley caught fire Tuesday morning, and two children alone in one of the vehicles were burned, authorities said.

One of the children was in critical condition, said Anoka County Sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Douglas, while the other was not as seriously harmed.

Douglas estimated the children’s ages as 6 and 9 years old.

Authorities were alerted to one of the vans catching fire shortly before 7:15 a.m. in the parking lot outside the store in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE, Douglas said.

A woman got out of the van, and flames from that vehicle ignited the van next to it where the children were inside, Douglas said. He did not know how the first fire began.

The lieutenant said one or both of the children’s parents were nearby at the time. He added that leaving the children alone in the vehicle was not against the law.

Douglas said his office would be releasing more information later Tuesday morning.

