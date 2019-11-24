St. Paul police are investigating a shooting in West Frogtown on Saturday night that left one man with noncritical injuries.

Map: Man shot in St. Paul Map: Man shot in St. Paul

Officers were conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Blair Avenue and Victoria Street, when a man ran north through the alley, according to emergency dispatch audio. An officer told dispatchers that his partner was pursuing the suspect.

Seconds later that partner yelled “shots fired, shots fired” from the alley behind the 800 block of Blair Avenue. He told dispatchers that the man was shot in his lower back, according to scanner traffic.

It was not immediately clear how the man was shot. A police spokesman said police on the scene did not fire their weapons.

Elsewhere, another person was shot on the 100 block of Moreland Avenue in West St. Paul on Saturday evening. That person was taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. St. Paul police are helping with that case.