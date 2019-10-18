First responders were at the scene of a crash that killed one person and injured several others Thursday night in St. Paul.
According to police, two vehicles carrying a total of nine people crashed at the intersection of Lower Afton Road and Morningside Circle at 6:25 p.m. One person died at the scene, while several others were injured, police said.
Further information was not yet available.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
One killed, several others hurt in crash in St. Paul
According to police, two vehicles carrying a total of nine people crashed at the intersection of Lower Afton Road and Morningside Circle.
Local
Gerhard Weiss, scholar and retired University of Minnesota German professor, dies at 93
Gerhard Weiss had a knack for telling stories. Not just any stories, but those from his experience as a Holocaust survivor and growing up…
Minneapolis
Project wants downtown Mpls. businesses to increase public access to bathrooms
Downtown Minneapolis' booster group is asking building owners to open their restrooms to everyone.
Local
Smoking, drinking down among Minn. students as vaping and mental health struggles surge
A new survey of Minnesota students reveals that while some risky behaviors have dropped, other problems are growing.
Duluth
William A. Irvin museum ship is back in its Duluth slip
The masterful maneuver took place with just over a foot of clearance.