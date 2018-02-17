An overnight shooting killed one man and left another hospitalized in Sauk Rapids on Friday, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired about 2:45 a.m. Friday at 3466 Old Creek Place, where officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where one died.

The surviving man remained sedated Friday and is recovering from surgery, said Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise.

Police have not yet released the victims' names.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local authorities in investigating the case.

The homicide is the first in Sauk Rapids since 2011.

LIZ SAWYER