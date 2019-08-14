Minneapolis police arrested one person after an overnight stabbing that left three people wounded on the city's south side, a department spokesperson said Wednesday.

The conditions of the victims weren't immediately known, but police said that all three are expected to survive.

A suspect was arrested following the incident, which occurred about 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3500 block of Nicollet Avenue. The intersection, in the Lyndale neighborhood, is home to a gas station, beauty salon and several restaurants.

Responding officers arrived to find the victims in the home, suffering from stab wounds; they were later taken by ambulance to HCMC.

Shortly thereafter, the 27-year-old suspect was arrested a few blocks away and booked into the county jail.

The man was being held without bail Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault and narcotics possession; online jail records show he also had a warrant for theft of a motor vehicle. The Star Tribune isn't naming him because he hasn't been charged.

The case remains under investigation.

LIBOR JANY