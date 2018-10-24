Small sample sizes being what they are, I don't want to draw any hard conclusions from the Wolves' 101-91 win over Indiana on Monday, but this much is a fact: It was easily Minnesota's best defensive game of the season, helping vault the Timberwolves from No. 27 to No. 21 in NBA defensive rating.

And rookie Josh Okogie's impact within the context of a complete team effort was undeniable. He finished with three steals and four rebounds while playing with the sort of pestering energy that can be contagious on that end of the floor.

Anyone who has ever played against someone like Okogie knows how annoying it can be. Anyone who has ever had someone like Okogie on his or her team knows that it can impact the effort level of everyone involved.

Tom Thibodeau has said he likes a nine-man rotation, but I'd sure like to see Okogie in every game. He kind of plays like a more under control Corey Brewer.

