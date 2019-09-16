Minneapolis police are looking for someone they say tried to set a woman on fire in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood early Monday morning.

The victim’s age and condition were not immediately available.

A police spokesman confirmed that no one had been arrested as of Monday evening.

The attack happened about 4:21 a.m. at a residence in the 5100 block of N. Colfax Avenue, near the city’s northern boarder with Brooklyn Center, according to a police report. It says the incident is being treated as an attempted murder, arson and attempted kidnapping.

Authorities provided few details about the precise nature of the suspect and victim’s relationship or what motived the alleged attack, other than it appeared to be domestic-related.

“Officers responded to the listed location to take the report of a domestic assault/arson that occurred in the city,” said the report, adding that the on-call detectives were summoned to the scene.